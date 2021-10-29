John Woo/Joel Kinnaman Silent Action Film Looking For Buyer

John Woo is stepping back behind the director's chair for the first time in a very long time and bringing Joel Kinnaman with him. The film is called Silent Night, and it is currently being shopped around Hollywood for a buyer. The hook for this one is intriguing: a big action film like the ones only John Woo could direct, only the film will not feature a single line of dialogue. The jokes about Kinnaman write themselves there. John Wick's Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christian Mercuri, and Lori Tilkin are producing. Deadline had the news of the film, which is casting other roles right now.

John Woo Can Do Whatever He Wants

The story is going to be pretty basic; according to the report, Kinnaman's character would head into the criminal underworld to avenge the death of his son. John Woo is one of the most prolific directors in action film history. His Hong Kong work is second to none, including classics like Hard Boiled. His US output is awesome as well, including Face/Off, Broken Arrow, the underrated Hard Target, and Mission: Impossible 2. Kinnaman is most well known for playing Rick Flagg in the Suicide Squad films, though he was much better in the AMC show The Killing.

Frankly, I do not care who is starring in the film; just getting a new John Woo film is enough for me. Studios should be lining up for this one, and I would expect a huge bidding war. Any time we get the chance to watch a master at work, we need to take it at this point, life is too short, and we need to celebrate great art more. Anytime Woo is putting his stamp on something is special, especially since it hasn't happened in so long. Expect to hear much more about this as it unfolds.