Joker: Folie à Deux Adds Catherine Keener To Growing Cast

Joker: Folie à Deux is ramping up as the sequel to 2019's Academy Award-winning film starts production in December. Joining returning Joaquin Phoenix in this film are Lady Gaga, Brendon Gleeson, and Zazie Beetz is, Oscar nominee Catherine Keener. Her role is being kept under wraps for now. The film is slated for release on October 4th, 2024, so still a little over two years away. Guess they need a lot of time to film those musical numbers. Deadline had the news of the casting.

Joker Sequel Still A Ways Off

The film, again written and directed by Todd Phillips, is, in fact, some type of musical. The first Joker film also opened in October and scored the highest opening for a release in the spooky month, $96.2 million. Worldwide, it ended up at $1.6 billion, the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. I don't have the slightest clue who Keener or Gleeson will be playing, though my money would be on them not playing someone we already know from Gotham. Lady Gaga, though, she is most likely playing Harley Quinn. The film's title plays into their relationship, as our own Kaitlyn Booth has previously written: "It's being called, Joker: Folie à Deux. Folie à Deux, or "madness of two," is defined as "an identical or similar mental disorder affecting two or more individuals, usually the members of a close family." Usually, in close family relationships, but sometimes in other types of relationships, one family member suffers some sort of psychotic break or delusion, and they pass it along to another family member. One notable incidence of this is with Ursula Eriksson and Sabina Eriksson, identical twins who had an incident in May of 2008 which left a man dead. Now we know why they are using this title.

Production on the Joker sequel is set to start sometime in December, with more casting announcements to come, I'm sure.