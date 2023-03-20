Jordan Peele Readying New Film For December 2024 The fourth film from director Jordan Peele has a release date. Universal will put the film in theaters in December 2024.

Jordan Peele is prepping his fourth film as a director, and we know when it will release: December 20th, 2024. What is it, who is in it, and what is the title? Nobody knows. Maybe with that release date, it will be some kind of holiday horror film. That could be interesting. Also of note: that release date is only a few days after James Cameron will unleash Avatar 3 into the world, not to mention Sonic The Hedgehog 3 opening around then as well; so curious that Universal would open so close to that behemoth. That speaks to how much confidence they have in Peele. At this point, he is one of the last directorial names that will sell tickets, as all three of his films have done well at the box office. Get Out, Us, and Nope were all hits. Deadline had the news.

I'll Keep My Fingers Crossed For A Jordan Peele Horror Christmas

So, what do we think this movie is? He kept us guessing on Nope for a long time, and the jury is still out on if that was a good idea or not. I didn't mind it; I actually didn't want to know until I set foot in the theater. I am really thinking this may, in fact, be some kind of holiday horror tale, maybe not a slasher or anything like that, but maybe a holiday fable with a Jordan Peele twist to it. At least, that is what I will hope for. We have 18 months of guessing to keep us busy until he decides he is ready to tell us. I would also expect a lot of the cast he is comfortable working with to return as well, though I am sure anyone in Hollywood would jump at the chance to work with him—more on this as we learn it, of course.