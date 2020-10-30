Jordan Peele Bringing People Under The Stairs Back As A Producer

Jordan Peele will help bring a new version of The People Under The Stairs to screens. He will be re-teaming with Universal Pictures for the film, who also released his films Get Out and Us. The original 1991 film was directed by Wes Craven and starred Brandon Adams, Everett McGill, Wendy Robie, A.J. Langer, and Ving Rhames. For those that never saw the film, it followed a young boy and two adult thieves who become trapped in a house belonging to a strange couple known as the Robesons after breaking in to steal their rare coin collection. They find a lot more than they bargained for waiting for them in the basement. Peele will produce for his Monkeypaw Productions alongside Win Rosenfeld. Collider broke the news this afternoon.

"When young Fool (Brandon Adams) breaks into the home of his family's greedy and uncaring landlords, he discovers a disturbing scenario where incestuous adult siblings have mutilated a number of boys and kept them imprisoned under stairs in their large, creepy house. As Fool attempts to flee before the psychopaths can catch him, he meets their daughter, Alice (A.J. Langer), who has been spared any extreme discipline by her deranged parents. Can Fool and Alice escape before it's too late?"

Normally I am against these horror remakes, especially touching anything that Wes Craven had a hand in. Put add Jordan Peele to the creative team, and I am all ears. This movie terrified me when I was younger; the first time I saw it was on a little black and white tv with no sound, and I didn't sleep for weeks after. Peele will surely help to make this new vision something as deeply affecting, I am sure.