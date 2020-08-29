Josh Boone Says He "Owes Everything" to John Green

Before he was directing The New Mutants or The Stand director Josh Boone brought to life a New York Times bestseller by John Green called The Fault in Our Stars in 2014. On a budget of a mere $12 million dollars, it went on to make over $300 million at the worldwide box office. We got the chance to talk to Boone while he was promoting The New Mutants and brought up John Green and the movie.

"I owe everything to John Green," Boone said. "He wrote that book, I had great performers, amazing performers. And, you know, I went and got Willem Dafoe and Laura Dern because really I just loved Wild at Heart. So you're making this sweet cancer movie, but I'm thinking about David Lynch. I loved getting them on the screen together again for David Lynch fans, this would be fucked up, you know, there is always that fan part of me.

"That movie worked beautifully," he continued. "I really was a giant fan of Cameron Crowe. I still am. I think he's one of the greats. John Hughes. And I felt when I read that script by Matt Wolf, he's been in a bunch of my movies…. he kept sending me that script and saying, "you need to read this. You need to make The Fault in Our Stars." But eventually, I read it in like I thought I could do that Cameron Crowe thing and ride that line where it never quite fell into mawkishness, you know. And I thought I could put a lot of great music in it. A lot."

The Fault in Our Stars was really the movie that shot Boone onto people's radar and was only his second feature. He likely got his work directing The New Mutants and The Stand thanks to this movie doing so well. So it's nice to see him thanking Green for the very essential part Green played in his career.

Summary: Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.

The New Mutants, directed by Josh Boone, stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Alice Braga, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. It's in theaters now.