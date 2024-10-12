Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: josh brolin, wake up dead man, wake up dead man: a knives out mystery

Wake Up Dead Man: Josh Brolin On "Manifesting" His Knives Out Role

Josh Brolin has revealed that he essentially manifested his casting in the upcoming Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

In terms of new franchises that have come out in the last ten years or so, the Knives Out films might be some of the most promising. The market has always been there for mysteries; there is a reason they are considered timeless, but someone needed to change a few things to adapt them to the modern age. The best part about franchises like this is that the only person you have to worry about consistently getting back is your leading actor, and after that, you're golden. In the case of these films, you're golden to pull together some fantastic casts. We know that a third film is on the way, and its title is Wake Up Dead Man, but we don't have much in the way of the plot. However, one of the cast members shared how much he enjoyed the production, which wrapped up in August. Josh Brolin revealed that he is playing a priest in the film and revealed to Total Film that he had basically manifested his casting.

"Rian [Johnson] is probably my new favorite director. It was one of the greatest experiences I've ever had. Incredible cast. I'm playing a priest. My wife reminded me… She said, 'Do you remember a year ago you said that you wanted to play a priest? It's like you manifest this shit.'"

While Glass Onion wasn't as good as Knives Out, it was still a solid film and one of the rare Netflix films that got a theatrical release that was worth a damn. Considering the track record of the previous films, there is a good chance we'll see Brolin and the rest of the cast of Wake Up Dead Man in theaters when the film is released next year, along with its release on Netflix.

Wake Up Dead Man Features Another Impressive Cast

We knew that a Knives Out film would be coming out on Netflix for a while, and we learned at the beginning of the year that the film, titled Wake Up Dead Nan: A Knives Out Mystery, would be going into production. However, aside from that, we knew very little until May. Director and writer Rian Johnson took the time to his official X/Twitter to share the logo and official title of the film. They are still keeping that "A Knives Out Mystery" part even though Johnson has said that he doesn't like it, and he revealed that they were "very close" to entering production. In mid-August, Johnson confirmed that production on the new Knives Out film had wrapped.

Johnson said during the announcement, "I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies." So far, new cast members include Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church, with Daniel Craig reprising his role. Wake Up Dead Man will be released sometime in 2025.

