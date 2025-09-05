Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: HIM, Julia Fox

Julia Fox Says HIM Is "Very Sinister, It's Edgy" In A New Featurette

Universal released another new behind-the-scenes featurette for HIM with star Julia Fox revealing that she was "really blown away by this film."

The internet remains an extremely predictable place. So far, the response to all of the marketing for HIM has been extremely positive. It's rare to see a YouTube comment section saying they are all looking forward to something. However, it seems that the comment section has arrived at its line in the sand, and that line in the sand is the acknowledgment of the women in the cast. Granted, a lot of the footage behind-the-scenes featurettes we have seen for this movie have focused on our two male leads, but the second they drop a new behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting Julia Fox, suddenly the film looks awful. You can have whatever opinion on Fox, but the abrupt change in the comment section is extremely telling—a pleasure as always, internet.

Anyway, this new featurette doesn't tell us that much about Fox's role in the film, but she is playing Elsie White, Isaiah's (Marlon Waynes) "celebrity influencer wife." She is nailing the aesthetic of a WAG, that's for sure, and anyone who has reservations over Fox's acting abilities should go watch Uncut Gems if they have the stomach for it. Tickets are on sale now; with those sales, we will get a better idea of what kind of opening weekend numbers HIM can expect. Box Office Pro was charting for $15-$25 million on August 22, 2025, and there doesn't appear to be an estimate on the budget at the time of writing.

HIM: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

What would you sacrifice to become the greatest of all time?

From Oscar® winner Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions, producers of the landmark horror films Get Out, Us, Candyman and Nope, comes a chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, idolatry and the pursuit of excellence at any cost, featuring an electrifying dramatic performance from Marlon Wayans (Air, Respect).

HIM stars former college wide-receiver Tyriq Withers (Atlanta, the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer) as Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life, and identity, to football. On the eve of professional football's annual scouting Combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma.

Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah's isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White (Julia Fox; Uncut Gems, No Sudden Move). But as Cam's training accelerates, Isaiah's charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for.

The film features a dynamic supporting cast including alternative comedy legend Tim Heidecker (First Time Female Director, Us) and Australian comic Jim Jefferies (The Jim Jefferies Show), plus MMA heavyweight fighter Maurice Greene and hip hop phenoms Guapdad 4000 and Grammy nominee Tierra Whack, all three in their feature film debuts.

HIM is directed by Justin Tipping (Kicks) from an acclaimed Black List screenplay by Zack Akers & Skip Bronkie (creators of the sci-fi crime series Limetown) and by Justin Tipping. The film is produced by Ian Cooper (Nope, Us), Jordan Peele (Candyman, BlacKkKlansman), Win Rosenfeld (Candyman, Lovecraft Country) and Jamal M. Watson (Hala, Sprinter) for Monkeypaw Productions and is executive produced by David Kern and Monkeypaw's Kate Oh. HIM will be released in theaters on September 19, 2025.

