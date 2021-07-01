Jungle Cruise: 7 New Character Posters and 2 New Trailers

When it comes to Disney movies that might come out of nowhere and make a ton at the box office, Jungle Cruise might be that movie. Dwayne Johnson seems to print money at the box office, and this is the sort of movie that could do really well. We'll have to see how the reviews end up turning out and if there is going to be any variation at the box office because of the Premier Access offering on Disney+. This is the last movie, at the time of writing, that will have a hybrid release, and the rest of the big 2021 movies will be straight theatrical releases. However, considering the spread of the Delta variant of COVID, who knows that the rest of this year is going to look like [keep wearing your masks even if you've already gotten your shots so we can go see movies on the big screen]. Disney is keeping up the dueling marketing for Jungle Cruise that they have been doing since the first footage was shown, but it's a joke that Debra Messing was not in on, according to a now-deleted tweet.

We got two new trailers and seven new character posters as well.

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's "Jungle Cruise" is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind's—hangs in the balance.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The producers are John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment; Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions; and Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co., with Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield serving as executive producers. The story is by John Norville & Josh Goldstein and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, and the screenplay is by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa. Disney's "Jungle Cruise" releases in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021.