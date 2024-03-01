Posted in: Movies, Sony, Venom | Tagged: juno temple, Venom 3

Juno Temple: Venom 3 Filming Is "Coming Close To An End," New Set Pic

Juno Temple has revealed that Venom 3 production is "coming close to an end," while a new photo shared by star Tom Hardy hints at the film's timeline.

Article Summary Juno Temple hints at Venom 3 filming nearing completion with new insights.

Tom Hardy's Venom set pic suggests a timeline link to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Temple praises Hardy's dedication to Venom, citing his deep connection to the role.

Anticipation builds for Venom 3's release date set for November 8, 2024.

2024 had the potential to be a game-changer for Sony-Marvel movies, and they are not off to a good start. The studio is releasing three films this year, and Madame Web failed on a level where its failure might be more interesting than the film itself. They have two more chances to try and get it right with Kraven the Hunter in August and Venom 3 in November, but we'll have to see. We haven't heard a whisper about Kraven for months now, but Venom 3 got caught up in the strikes and was delayed. It resumed production back in November, and it sounds like things are close to being done. Juno Temple is a new cast member, and she told Variety that they are almost done with filming.

"We're coming close to an end at the moment," Temple said. "It's been a wild, wonderful ride. It's so new to me. It's a big set! This is crazy. It's been so much fun, and I got to work with such cool people. I've been so lucky in my career to just have the most incredible casts. I can't wait for it to get out into the world. I think it's going to be a good one."

Even those who don't like the two Venom movies cannot ignore the absolutely insane performance that Tom Hardy has been putting in from the moment 'go.' If those movies work on any level, it is because of him, and Temple agrees. When asked to elaborate on why Hardy is perfect for the role, she said. "His relationship to how he feels about Venom and Eddie together…its something that feels really close to his heart. It matters to him. I don't know if anyone else could play Venom. That's a tough pair of shoes to follow." We just had a press tour of people showing that they really didn't care about the movie they were promoting, so it's nice to hear that Hardy remains as enthusiastic six years into this thing. He also hasn't been shy on social media and shared a Venom 3 set photo yesterday.

The thing to note about that picture is the outfit that Hardy is wearing. We saw Eddie wearing those clothes in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home. So either the movie takes place right after that scene, or we'll at least see the moments directly before or after. Venom 3 currently has a November 8, 2024 release date.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!