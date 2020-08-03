Jurassic World: Dominion Actor Sam Neill Tweets Latest on Dino Journey

Actor Sam Neill documented the start of filming for Jurassic World: Dominion. Tweeting a photo of the last time, he played Dr. Alan Grant in 2001's Jurassic Park 3 in his plaid shirt looking a little rough around the edges while tagging his co-stars Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Jeff Goldblum, and director Colin Trevorrow. "Hold onto your hats- getting' my old one back on this week, and facing off dinosaurs once again," Neill wrote. "Best yet. Excited and terrified – these things will kill ya. With @LauraDern @BryceDHoward @prattprattpratt #JeffGoldblum @colintrevorrow. I'm obviously a little more…grizzled now…"

The sixth film in the Jurassic franchise, Dominion, bridges the casts of the original 1993 Steven Spielberg film Jurassic Park with Trevorrow's World franchise. Neill starred in the original 1993 and 2001 movies. Dern made a cameo in JP III. Goldblum starred in The Lost World: Jurassic Park in 1997 and appeared in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). Pratt and Howard starred in all the World films. Dominion is among the first productions to resume filming as studios like Universal circulate updated health and safety measures to enact during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jurassic franchise grossed over a combined $5 billion globally at the box office. The 1993, 2015, and 2018 films are the only ones that surpassed $1 billion each. Trevorrow, who directed 2015's World, returns to direct Dominion picking up after the events of J. A. Bayona's Fallen Kingdom. Dominion will also see the return of another familiar character from the 1993 film in Lewis Dodgson, the Biosyn employee who sent Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) to sabotage the theme park and steal the dino embryos. Also returning is Dr. Henry Wu (BD Wong), the scientist who is helped John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) genetically resequence dinosaur DNA and splice them with amphibians to bring them back to life. During the World trilogy, it's revealed he participated in exploiting the research for greater financial gain creating hybrid dinosaurs, which were not only for show at the theme parks but also bioengineered for military use.

Joining Trevorrow on writing duties are Emily Carmichael, and Derek Connolly. Universal's tentative release date for Jurassic World: Dominion is June 11, 2021.