Jurassic World: Dominion Has Most Animatronics in Franchise [SDCC]

Director Colin Trevorrow promised fans of the Jurassic World franchise that Dominion will deliver an experience unlike its predecessors with its mix of digital and practical effects. Speaking to Collider at Comic-Con@Home on the "Directors on Directing" panel, Trevorrow returns to follow up on J.A. Bayona's 2018 sequel Fallen Kingdom. He discussed how far along special effects came into the film. "We've actually gone more practical with every Jurassic movie we've made since the first one, and we've made more animatronics in this one than we have in the previous two," Trevorrow said. "And the thing that I've found, especially in working in the past couple months, is that we finally reached a point where it's possible to… digital extensions on animatronics will be able to match the texture and the level of fidelity that, on film, an animatronic is going to be able to bring. And you didn't use to be able to really mix them. You could really see the seams. And so that part of it is very exciting for me."

Trevorrow described how much more life-like the dinosaurs in the film become with Fallen Kingdom. "J.A. Bayona really, he found the value in creating really photo-real, just beautiful lighting references that could be articulated just slightly," he said. "Just a head and a jaw that could move, but painted beautifully, hand-painted. And we do it for all of the dinosaurs now, so when we put it into a space, you can see how the light reacts to the skin. And even if they ultimately do make that a digital animal, there was always something there reacting to the light in that environment … just puppetry in general, just really simple puppetry is proving to be amazing." Jurassic World recently resumed production. The Universal film stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and features the return of the Jurassic Park trio Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. You can check out the video below.