Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – Jeff Goldblum Teases Park Trio Scenes

Jeff Goldblum will make his fourth appearance in the Jurassic franchise. Dominion reunites the Park trio of Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern as Doctors Ian Malcolm, Alan Grant, and Ellie Sattler, respectively. Costarring are Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who play Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively. The film is among the first of numerous overseas productions to resume with stringent regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Goldblum spoke with The Insider about coming back on set while filming in the UK.

Goldblum, Neill and Dern's Role in Jurassic World: Dominion

"I've been here about a month or so," Goldblum said. "There were some terrific protocols and quarantining going on. We're very safe. It's a big production. We're shooting already, it's going spectacularly, I think." The actor spoon-fed some minute details about the first scene he shot for Dominion. "The first thing that we shot … it was a scene with me and Laura Dern and Sam Neil and we were — I can't tell you much — but we were all day in a very tight, enclosed space," he continued. "You'll see — it's a mystery you'll solve when you see [the movie.] The three of us were in a tiny little space and we were being menaced by — I can't even tell you — a surprising faction of prehistoric creatures that you've never seen before."

Director Colin Trevorrow promised more use of practical effects through animatronics than CGI. "There are a lot of animatronic things going on, so there is going to be less CGI I think, and lots of things that we can act with and see with our own eyes," Goldblum said. "[The three of us] saw some amazing things. We were acting in a life and death situation. We think it might be the last moments of our lives and we're all bonding with each other in an emotional and somewhat hilarious way." For more on Goldblum's interview where he talks about his Disney+ series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, his interest in Star Wars and The Mandalorian, and what he did to help celebrate Dern's Oscar win, you can check it out on the Insider. Jurassic World: Dominion slated to come to theatres on June 11, 2021.