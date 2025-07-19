Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, jurassic world, jurassic world rebirth, Universal Pictures

Jurassic World Rebirth Director on an Accidental Nod to the Original

Gareth Edwards reveals how a tense fridge scene in Jurassic World Rebirth evolved on set—starting as a nod to the original.

Article Summary Jurassic World Rebirth returns to its suspenseful roots with director Gareth Edwards at the helm

An intense gas-station fridge scene pays homage to the original Jurassic Park's iconic kitchen sequence

The film has grossed $529.5 million globally, making it the sixth highest-grossing film of 2025

Fans embrace the dino-thrills with a 73% audience score, even as critics remain divided at around 53%

Jurassic World Rebirth has brought the massive, dinosaur-filled spectacle back to theaters, delivering a fairly potent mix of nostalgia and suspense that's (mostly) resonating worldwide. Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One), the film dials back CGI excess for a lean, survival‑horror vibe and has already grossed $529.5 million globally on a $180 million budget, making it the sixth highest-grossing film of 2025 so far. Not bad for a franchise that's been around for decades (and even survived a few duds in the process). But of course, that means we're bound to get some easter egg moments.

One standout sequence—set within a gas-station fridge—originated from a moment on set, which Edwards explained to Collider, "They had vehicles, and so I thought, 'A gas station.' So, you start a gas station, and suddenly you've got the interior. You're going to have a bit of a predatory kind of tension in there, and then they built these fridges like you get in gas stations. I was looking at them, thinking, 'Well, you could hide in one of those.' Then, you start to go, 'Oh, they flicker on and off. That's a good gag. Oh, maybe only the girl could fit. Maybe she covers the light. Oh, and then it would come after her and it would flicker on!' You start getting excited. Then you go, 'Oh, wait a minute, that's like the kitchen scene in [Jurassic Park].' Then you think, 'Oh, f–k it. Let's just do it anyway.' Because it's kind of a nod. It's kind of a reflection of that movie."

Jurassic World Rebirth Reactions

As of now, audiences have embraced this return to primitive thrills even as critics remain divided. It debuted at $92 million domestically, then dipped by about 57% in its second week, landing second behind Superman with $108 million that week. On Rotten Tomatoes, critics gave it a 52–53% score, calling it "familiar" and "adequate," while fans rated it much higher—around 73% on audience trackers.

While it may not surpass the original Jurassic Park or previous juggernauts in critical esteem, Jurassic World Rebirth is proving that audiences still crave dino-sized scares. With solid box office returns and strong fan approval, it seems like we've gained some promising new direction—and perhaps the right tone—for where the franchise can go next. Because let's be real, there's obviously still plenty more adventures to come.

