Jurassic World Rebirth: Filming In The Wild BTS Featurette

Universal released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Jurassic World Rebirth, spotlighting how filming in the wild was so important.

Article Summary Universal drops a behind-the-scenes featurette for Jurassic World Rebirth, showcasing on-location filming.

The new video highlights the production’s commitment to shooting in multiple real-world locations globally.

Cast and crew discuss the visual impact and authenticity filmed in the wild brings to Jurassic World Rebirth.

Jurassic World Rebirth aims to capture the magic of the original, with David Koepp returning as screenwriter.

Three big movies are coming out in July, and while two of them are very recognizable superheroes, the third is just as famous. Jurassic Park is basically a perfect movie, and no, we won't be taking any questions on that statement, thank you. Ever since that first film, people have been chasing the high that we all got that first time we saw the T-Rex or had a nightmare about a Raptor breaking into our bedroom. The Lost World was closest we ever got, for obvious reasons, it had basically the same creative team as the first film, and while the previous trilogy made a valiant attempt, there was also something lacking. All three of those movies were absolutely massive blockbuster hits, even if, critically, people seemed a bit over them by the time the third movie came out. We're going in for another round with Jurassic World Rebirth, and while this one doesn't have Steven Spielberg behind the camera, it does have David Koepp returning to the franchise to write for the first time since The Lost World. So maybe there is some hope that this film will work.

Universal has been showing off some behind-the-scenes stuff for Jurassic World Rebirth, which isn't a bad thing. It's always fun to see how big movies like this are made. This time, it's a new behind-the-scenes featurette with the cast and crew talking about how big of a game-changer it was to film so much of this film on location. They went to multiple different countries to get the different shots in this film, so a lot of what you see that isn't an extinct animal is real. That won't stop people from saying it looks like a green screen, but there's no pleasing some people.

Jurassic World Rebirth: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A new era is born.

Next summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded, with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth.

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, breakthrough talent Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air. Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades.

Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora's most trusted team leader; Emmy nominee and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben's family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs' crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The film is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, both longtime Jurassic franchise producers and of this summer's blockbuster, Twisters. The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer. Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

