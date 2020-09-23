Jurassic World: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum in Voting PSA

It's no secret those from across the entertainment industry are getting more active politically, using their influence to try to get the vote out. The latest comes in the form of Jurassic World: Dominion stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. The three initially starred together in Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park (1993) before reuniting for the latest Colin Trevorrow film, which is the sixth in the franchise as the third World film. The film's official twitter page marked the caption, "This trio," followed by heart, tyrannosaurus rex, face mask, and ballot emojis while tagging and crediting Dern for the photo who is holding a clipboard reading "Register to vote." The trio all donned matching "VOTE" shirts in a black font that repeats the word as the text lessens in a descending fashion.

How Universal Implemented Health and Safety Protocols on Set for Jurassic World: Dominion

Neill, Dern, and Goldblum have been active on social media chronicling their return to the franchise and talking about the updated health and safety protocols while filming at Pinewood Studios in the UK. "There were some terrific protocols and quarantining going on," Goldblum told the Insider in a previous interview. "We're very safe. It's a big production. We're shooting already, it's going spectacularly, I think." Trevorrow was confident of the regulations set in place by Universal when he talked about them to the New York Times. "…Knowing that we would all be safe together is what really moved the needle," Trevorrow said. "If [the three] hadn't been willing to come, nothing could have happened…Nothing feels like a redundancy; nothing feels annoying. It is, in a sense, a safety reckoning that still feels like a good idea in a post-COVID-vaccine world" Jurassic World: Dominion also stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jake Johnson, BD Wong, Dichan Lachman, Omar Sy, and Justice Smith is set for release for June 11, 2021.