Justice League Snyder Cut Will Be Less Funny, More Punchy

The trailer for the Snyder Cut of Justice League drops tomorrow, but one thing you will not see in it is a lot of humor. We know you are shocked when asked by a fan on Vero about the number of jokes that will be in the film. His response? "Not a lot of jokes." Nobody was expecting that from you, Mr. Snyder. The question specifically mentioned the joke from the original release where Batman said to Aquaman, "I hear you talk to fish," and when I read that, I cringed all over again. I haven't watched Justice League since the theater, and I was wondering if maybe I should before I watch the Snyder Cut. Now I am not sure.

Justice League Has To Be Better…Right?

"Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince to face an even greater threat. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to recruit a team to stand against this newly awakened enemy. Despite the formation of an unprecedented league of heroes-Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash-it may be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions."

Just reading that paragraph makes it sound so good! Why can't I get excited about this like so many others are? Like you dear reader, who clicked on this? I loved Man of Steel, and I don't hate Batman Vs. Superman as much as most did, so why does the idea of this Justice League not fill me with excitement? This is a huge occasion, a cut of a superhero film that most never thought would see the light of day, getting the rockstar treatment release. This should be something I cannot wait for, and instead, I am waiting for tomorrow and the trailer to make me sad. Hopefully, it doesn't.