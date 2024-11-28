Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, alien, alien: covenant, katherine waterston, ridley scott

Katherine Waterston Reflects on Her Alien: Covenant Character

One of the stars of Alien: Covenant reacts to the news that Ridley Scott is developing more Alien films and if she'd be open to a return.

Article Summary Ridley Scott could return to direct more Alien films, exciting fans and cast like Katherine Waterston.

Katherine Waterston hopes her Alien: Covenant character, Daniels, might survive for another movie.

Alien franchise thrives through its evolving narrative while staying true to its sci-fi horror roots.

Ridley Scott's prequels, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, explored xenomorph origins and universe lore.

The Alien franchise, created by Ridley Scott, has been a beloved sci-fi/horror property since the original 1979 film introduced audiences to the terrifying xenomorphs and the iconic Ellen Ripley. Over the years, the franchise has spawned numerous sequels, prequels, and spin-offs, each aiming to expand its universe and deepen its timeless lore. Among the recent additions to the franchise is Alien: Covenant (2017), in which Katherine Waterston played the role of Daniels, a resilient protagonist who quickly became a fan favorite.

Alien: Covenant Star Katherine Waterston on Ridley Scott's Alien Return

During a recent interview with The Playlist, Waterston expressed her excitement about the chance to return for another film directed by Scott after learning that it's still possible. The actor notes, "That's so overwhelmingly exciting to me, that he might do another, even if [Daniels] bit the dust in that cryo-pod, I would be so excited for him to do another. I would love to be a part of it. I'd love to work with him again. He's an incredible person, a legend in our time, and a wonderful collaborator." She added, "I personally—and maybe this is just because I'm selfish—but I saw a way that [Daniels] could make it out of there. I also always felt with that storyline that she was a budding hero, that in that film she was discovering she sort of had what it took to rise up but didn't really get to yet. So, I mean, I would love to do it. But if it just comes to me being there with my popcorn, I'll be there opening weekend."

The success of the Alien franchise has been marked by its ability to evolve while staying true to its roots. The original Alien film was a game-changer, combining intense horror, stunning visual effects, and strong characters. Subsequent films, such as Aliens (1986), Alien 3 (1992), and Alien: Resurrection (1997), continued to build on the franchise's legacy, each bringing new elements to the story. Some, like Aliens, worked — others, not so much.

Ridley Scott's prequels, Prometheus (2012) and Alien: Covenant (2017), delved into the origins of the xenomorphs and the Engineers, providing deeper context and expanding the mythos. While there have been talks about another installment in the Alien series, concrete details remain scarce. However, Scott has expressed interest in continuing the story, hinting at further exploration of the universe he created.

Waterston's potential return as Daniels could bring a new layer of depth and continuity to the franchise. Her character's unfinished arc and inherent potential as a hero offer a compelling narrative avenue for future films. But at least we know it's still in the realm of possibilities!

