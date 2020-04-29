Now You See Me 3 In Development At Lionsgate

Now You See Me 3 is now in active development over at Lionsgate. The first two films, starring Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, and Isla Fisher, grossed $687 million worldwide. The first two followed the adventures of The Four Horsemen magic group. Now You See Me 3 will be written by American Hustle's Eric Warren Singer, from an idea he pitched to the studio. No word yet on who will direct, or who will star alongside the returning cast, although from what they are saying to Deadline in their statement, it seems like the old guard will be going up against a new batch of magicians.

Now You See Me 3…No Thanks

"Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters," said Nathan Kahane, President of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group who made the announcement today with Erin Westerman, President of Motion Picture Production for the studio. "The Now You See Me franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing. Any great magician knows, you can't keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film."

I have to be honest; this does not interest me at all. I did enjoy the first film, but the second Now You See Me was terrible. It felt very much like a studio having a hit on their hands with the first and trying very hard to create a franchise that is just not there. For me, I guess it will depend on the trailer, but for now, Now You See Me 3 is not something I particularly care about.