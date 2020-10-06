Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell Cast in Resident Evil

The new Resident Evil movie has been cast and moved into pre-production. When it was announced that Sony Pictures and Constantin Films were planning on rebooting the horror franchise mere years after the last franchise ended, some people started giving it a side-eye. The fact of the matter is that the Resident Evil movies actually had very little to do with the Resident Evil games from the first movie. When the first movie came out in 2002, the pop culture landscape was extremely different from the one we have today. While Alice was a fascinating character choice for the original movies, they never really did a true live-action telling of the original story. It seems that this new movie is very much looking to change that.

Johannes Roberts, Writer and Director of Resident Evil, said in a press release sent out today, "With this movie I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and recreate the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them whilst at the same time telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today's audiences."

Robert Kulzer, Producer and Co-President of Constantin Film, went on to say, "After a dozen games, six live-action movies and hundreds of pages of fan fiction, we felt compelled to return to the year 1998, to explore the secrets hidden in the walls of the Spenser Mansion and Raccoon City." So it very much sounds like they are going back to the roots of the Resident Evil series that ended up completely off the rails by the end time movie seven came around and that seems to be reflected in the cast. Kaya Scodelario plays Claire Redfield with Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy, Neal McDonough as William Birkin. There are some interesting names mixed in there, so it will be interesting to see how this ends up.

The Resident Evil reboot is currently set for a 2021 release and is in pre-production. That isn't a lot of time to turn this one around, which might be a good thing. Resident Evil is a horror franchise at its core, and horror movies are supposed to be quick and dirty. They aren't something you need to overthink. Usually, with a turnaround this short, you'd be worried, but in this case, it might be a good thing. It means they aren't overthinking it. Throw a bunch of characters into a zombie infected mansion and town, borrow the special effects department from The Walking Dead and shoot your movie.