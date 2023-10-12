Posted in: Apple, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: AppleTV, clip, Killers of the Flower Moon, Paramount Pictures

Killers of the Flower Moon: The Men Of Mollie And Her Sister's Lives

A new clip from Killers of the Flower Moon has Mollie and her sisters talking about the various men and their intentions in their lives.

We heard in a featurette from earlier this week that it was essential for everyone involved with Killers of the Flower Moon to speak the Osage language, and in a new clip that was shared, we are getting another taste of that. In a scene that feels very similar to something that many people in bilingual families do, Mollie [Lily Gladstone] and her sisters are talking about the men in their lives using a language that not everyone around them understands. We also learn that these women are not ignorant and that most of the men in their lives are not here for love but for money. However, some of them think that Ernest [Leonardo DiCaprio], Mollie's husband, might want money, but he also loves her.

Now that we know the strike isn't going to end anytime soon, these clips and featurettes are the only way for AppleTV and Paramount Pictures to try and draw in an audience for Killers of the Flower Moon. They clearly believe the film has potential because they moved it from a limited theatrical release to a worldwide one, but even with all of this digital marketing, will this film be able to find the audience that might not know about it? People who tend to seek out movies like this tend to be older, and they are also the people who learn about films from late-night talk shows. This film is coming in on very good press from film festivals and a lot of digital marketing, but is that going to be enough regardless of the quality of the film?

Killers of the Flower Moon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on David Grann's broadly lauded best-selling book, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Directed by Martin Scorsese and Screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Killers of the Flower Moon was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions, and Appian Way. Producers are Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, and Daniel Lupi, with DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Somner, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer, and Niels Juul serving as executive producers. It will be released in theaters on October 20th.

