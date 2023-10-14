Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: glass onion, Knives Out, netflix, rian johnson

Rian Johnson Says Knives Out 3 Is "Coming Along"

Knives Out and Glass Onion writer and director Rian Johnson has confirmed that the third film is "coming along," and it just needs to be put on paper.

Rian Johnson is a very busy man with his television show Poker Face being a massive success, the sequel to Knives Out, Glass Onion, doing really well last year, and he is working as a producer on the upcoming Fair Play. There are other things in the works, but Knives Out and Glass Onion have become films that Johnson is very much known for, and there is a reason that Netflix dropped a ton of money on the franchise. Johnson is one of many who was unable to do any writing during the strike, but during an interview with The Wrap, he revealed that it's coming along and he has the idea; it just needs to get put on paper.

"It's coming along. I obviously couldn't work during the strike, and now that it's over, I'm diving in full force, and so it's coming along. I've got the premise, I've got the setting, I've got what the movie is in my head. It's just a matter of writing the damn thing," Johnson said.

Johnson might have a lot of projects on the horizon, including a third Knives Out film. Still, judging from the interview with The Wrap, it sounds like he's more interested in working with longtime collaborator Ram Bergman with new emerging talent like writer/director Chloe Domont's Fair Play. Johnson has always stayed very aware of his indie roots, and he knows more than anyone that a little boost from someone with a bit of name recognition and mentorship can go a long time. It sounds like that is yet another hat he's gleefully wearing these days, and considering the sheer amount of joy Johnson seems to get out of filmmaking, it's not surprising at all.

