The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Peach Actor On Modernizing The Character With The Super Mario Bros. Movie now in theaters, the actor behind Peach is explaining her biggest hope for the iconic character

Princess Peach has always been a pivotal character when you look at the array of Mario titles throughout its long-running video game franchise. From the trope of being a damsel in distress in the first Super Mario Bros. game to becoming a recurring favorite in the action-heavy Super Smash Bros. or even Mario Kart, she's come a long way and deserves her flowers.

With the new version of Peach in theaters, the actor behind this new iteration of a classic character shares her biggest requirements from the film upon joining the project.

A New Interpretation of Peach in The Super Mario Bros. Movie

In a new interview with /Film, Anya Taylor-Joy, who voices Peach, shared her reaction to getting the part and how her vision merged with the creative teams. Taylor-Joy explains, "When I was first approached about playing Peach, I was, A) extremely honored, but B) a little bit hesitant just because in my head, before I met everybody, I thought, 'Oh, I really want to do this, but I only want to do it if she is a modern — not only princess but ruler.' She's really a leader in this. I felt like we could create a more three-dimensional character that had her own agency."

The Peach voice actor adds, "I was so thrilled when I first met everybody that everyone was on the same page. We all wanted to do the same thing. That just made for a very exciting process because there are moments where I did want to call back to the original game and have that fandom payoff in that way. But also, it wouldn't have worked for the whole of the movie. She's a three-dimensional character now. You have to have colors in her voice. I just feel very grateful that I was supported every step of the way and that there wasn't any pushback."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theaters now from Nintendo, Universal Pictures, and Illumination.