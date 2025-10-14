Posted in: Movies, Netflix, Sony | Tagged: kpop demon hunters

KPop Demon Hunters – Sequel Ambitions? Yes Live-Action Remake? No

The co-directors of KPop Demon Hunters can't confirm a sequel, but they are very interested. That rumored live-action remake? Not happening.

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters creators are eager for a sequel but nothing official has been confirmed yet.

Speculation about a live-action remake has been firmly denied by co-director Maggie Kang.

Kang and Chris Appelhans affirm animation’s unique strengths for KPop Demon Hunters' story and style.

The film and its record-breaking soundtrack have sparked major buzz following the Netflix release.

To call KPop Demon Hunters a hit would be a disservice to the word. Not only was the movie massive for Netflix, but the soundtrack also broke records and accomplished things that other groups have spent years or a decade trying to achieve. Once the movie exploded, the only thing people could talk about [aside from another theatrical release and wondering whether it was going to be an awards contender] was whether or not there was going to be a sequel.

It seemed like the demand was very much there, and animation is unique because it's not controlled by time. You can take as much time as you need to get it right, so no one has to rush. One of the reasons this movie is as good as it is is that it has been in the works for over four years. For what it's worth, it sounds like the creatives behind the film are very much here for a sequel. Maggie Kang, co-director and creator, recently spoke to the BBC, where she confirmed, "[There's] nothing official we can talk about, [but] there's definitely more we can do with these characters in this world. And whatever it will be, it will be a story that deserves to be a sequel, and it will be something that we want to see." So that sounds very promising!

What didn't sound promising were the initial reports that Netflix was going to do the thing that studios always do these days: a live-action remake of KPop Demon Hunters. Although the report about that hasn't been given much weight, Kang went on the record to shoot down the idea. "There's so many elements of the tone and the comedy that are so suited for animation," she said.. "It's really hard to imagine these characters in a live-action world. It would feel too grounded. So, totally it wouldn't work for me."

KPop Demon Hunters co-director Chris Appelhans continued, "One of the great things about animation is that you make these composites of impossibly great attributes. Rumi can be this goofy comedian and then singing and doing a spinning back-kick a second later, and then free-falling through the sky. The joy of animation is how far you can push and elevate what's possible. I remember they adapted a lot of different animes and oftentimes, it just feels a little stilted." While there is no stopping the live-action remake train, it sounds like it won't be one we have to contend with right now, at least.

KPop Demon Hunters: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When they aren't selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.

KPop Demon Hunters, directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, stars Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, with Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Byung Hun Lee. It features original songs written by Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, EJAE, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, Daniel Rojas, and performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Neckwav, and Lea Salonga. KPop Demon Hunts features an original song performed by Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung of TWICE. It will stream on Netflix and be released in select theaters on June 20, 2025.

