KPop Demon Hunters Or Weapons- Who Won the Weekend Box Office?

So who really won the weekend box office? KPop Demon Hunters, or Weapons, for the third week in a row? Show us the numbers, Netflix!

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters dominates the weekend box office with a reported $19.2 million debut.

Netflix refuses to release official box office numbers, raising questions about transparency.

Weapons scores a strong $15.6 million, holding steady after two weeks at number one.

Next weekend sees new challengers as the summer box office season heads toward its wrap-up.

KPop Demon Hunters went into theaters this weekend and sold out screens across the country to the tune of…zero dollars if you believe Netflix. They refuse to release their box office numbers, so nothing official has been reported. Deadline has a number, though, which is a ridiculous $19.2 million from 1,700 screens. It only played on Saturday and Sunday and did not play on any AMC screens, as they refuse to give Netflix any play in their theaters. This proves many things, mainly that Sony really screwed themselves by not having this in theaters all summer long before they would have had to put it on Netflix anyway. Netflix, strangely, is not bragging about what would be its first-ever number one opening at the box office. All around it is strange.

So Is KPop Demon Hunters Or Weapons Number One?

KPop Demon Hunters held off another strong weekend from the two-week champion Weapons, as Zach Cregger's horror film shows no signs of slowing down. It scored another $15.6 million, down only -36% from its second weekend, and has pulled in $115 million so far domestically, and will cross the $200 million mark worldwide today. The question becomes this: if Netflix really won't officially release their numbers, shouldn't that mean that Weapons won a third weekend in a row? Will Netflix continue to do this on the rare occasions its films go into theaters, like with Greta Gerwig's Chronicles of Narnia films? That would be super annoying.

The weekend box office top five for August 22:

KPop Demon Hunters- $19.2 million * Weapons- $15.6 million Freakier Friday- $9.2 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps- $5.9 million The Bad Guys 2- $5.1 million

Next week, Darren Aronofsky's Caught Stealing and adult comedy The Roses open wide, while the Toxic Avenger remake is released as a special event by Cineverse. Instead of focusing on that race, we will have our summer box office wrap-up for you on Sunday. Who won, who lost, and why this was still a successful summer at the box office, all next week.

