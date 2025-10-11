Posted in: IFC, Movies | Tagged: Good Boy, horror, ifc

Good Boy Director Addresses New Stories and Sequel Opportunities

The director of the new horror film Good Boy reveals that he has already considered opportunities for a sequel or something entirely new.

A horror movie told squarely from a dog's point of view is a built-in attention magnet, and Good Boy turned that novelty into a genuine viral moment. When it was first unveiled, clips of Indy (the adorable dog at the heart of the film) circulated on social media quickly, with many viewers latching onto the unnerving, empathetic POV. If that wasn't enough, early responses from critics have noted that the quirky genre feature backs the buzz with craft and feeling. With that kind of momentum, the obvious question is what comes next, right?

Now, director Ben Leonberg is admitting that sequel thinking already began during the film's lengthy production.

Good Boy Director is Open to More Stories from a Dog's Perspective

He explains to Screen Rant that the film's creative team, "had ideas for the sequel while we were making the movie; some of the things that weren't practical to make for several reasons, not just because Indy couldn't do it, but ideas of what happens next to Indy's character." He also floated a different perspective, adding, "Maybe even just a continuation with another dog, not necessarily in the Good Boy universe, but another familiar horror setting where a canine has to become a hero. That unique point of view is something I'd definitely be interested in."

One natural path, given his comments, would be an anthology approach. The team could keep the dog-eye perspective and switch settings and threats. Furthermore, horror sequels are basically a genre staple, but more importantly, they do not always require a mega-budget or box office breakout to happen. The genre routinely nurtures follow-ups off concept strength, passionate fan bases, and manageable costs. So, even if the next step is not Good Boy 2, the concept of a fresh dog-led horror story in a new setting seems feasible, and Leonberg's comments essentially suggest he is already circling that possibility too.

That being said, do you think there should be more stories that expand the Good Boy blueprint? Good Boy arrived in theaters on October 3, 2025.

