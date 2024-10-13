Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: kraven the hunter

Kraven The Hunter: A Very Short New TV Spot Has Been Released

Sony Pictures has released a short new TV spot for Kraven the Hunter. The film will be released on December 13, 2024, after several delays.

We've been talking a lot about how crowded the next two months are at the box office, but one film that everyone seems to keep forgetting is coming out is Kraven the Hunter. Sony has three tries this year to try and get a Marvel movie starring a Spider-Man adjacent character, but that doesn't have Spider-Man in its work, and so far, they have one strike with Madame Web. While Venom: The Last Dance looks absolutely hilarious for the extremely niche fans it is happily targeting, that doesn't mean the movie is going to be good and/or find an audience because they ultimately need to do both.

Kraven the Hunter is the third attempt, and it feels like Sony might be setting this one up for failure. The movie is getting released in December, right around a bunch of other big movies. It's going to be R-rated and unlike Deadpool & Wolverine, it doesn't have the benefit of a large established fanbase to counteract that being R-rated severely limits your potential audience. Also, people are going to be heading into their winter breaks with family. Is anyone going to want to see an R-rated movie at that time of year? Either way, Sony decided to remind all of us that this movie is coming out this year and posted a very short "in two months" style TV spot to social media. Spots like this are usually followed by more new drops like a new trailer or a featurette, so maybe we'll be seeing more from this movie this week.

Kraven the Hunter: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Kraven the Hunter is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

Kraven the Hunter, directed by J.C. Chandor, stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe. It will be released on December 13, 2024.

