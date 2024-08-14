Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: aaron taylor johnson, kraven the hunter, sony

Kraven The Hunter: New Trailer Promises The Film Will Be Released

The newst trailer for Kraven The Hunter was released in the middle of the night last night. It releases in theaters on December 13th.

Article Summary The newest Kraven The Hunter trailer announces a December 13th release date in theaters.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, and Ariana DeBose are among the star-studded cast.

The trailer gives a deeper look at The Rhino and teases new story elements.

New posters for Kraven The Hunter have been unveiled, showcasing the film's intense visuals.

Kraven The Hunter has been promised to us for quite some time now, and the newest trailer lets us know that the wait may finally be over, as the film is now slated to release on December 13th. It stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe and is directed by J.C. Chandor. This trailer also featured a really good look at The Rhino and a few teases about the story that were not in the first trailer a long time ago.

Kraven The Hunter Needs To Be Good

Kraven the Hunter is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world but also one of its most feared. Directed by: J.C. Chandor. Story by: Richard Wenk, Screenplay by: Richard Wenk and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway. Based on the Marvel Comics. Produced by: Avi Arad Matt Tolmach David Householter.

Two new posters have also been released for Kraven The Hunter, which can be found below.

Though their reasoning is sound, I am not as down on this one as other people. It is not like the Sony Spider-Man spin-off films have been good; they all have been terrible. Yes, even the two Venom films. But I like Aaron Taylor-Johnson for this; he has a presence in the trailer. Kraven The Hunter has to have that, and as one of my personal favorite Spidey villains, I am excited to see what they do with him on screen. The shots of him in the classic-looking costume are great as well. I have hope.

