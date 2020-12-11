Lady Sif and Jaime Alexander to Return for Thor: Love and Thunder

The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder continues to grow and in a bunch of very good ways. We finally got confirmation of who Christian Bale is going to play during the Disney Investor Day, and this morning Disney sent out a press release that the release date had shifted from February 11, 2022, to May 6, 2022. Production for Thor: Love and Thunder is still set to start next month, so we should expect even more cast confirmations to come out, and this one is a ton of fun. As played by Jaimie Alexander, Lady Sif was one of those characters that everyone kept asking where she was during the events of not only Thor: Ragnarok but Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame as well. No one was really sure what was going on in terms of if the character was going to come back or not, but now it sounds like she is. According to Deadline, Alexander will be returning to reprise her role as Lady Sif in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Marvel has no comment at the time, and this might not be the only Marvel property she returns to. There are rumblings that she might have an appearance in the Loki show on Disney+ as well. There is a neat piece of trivia from a deleted scene in the original Thor. It's Sif handing over her weapons before Thor's coronation, and one of them is a dagger. According to the art book, that dagger belongs to Loki, and the fandom explanation was that she totally beat him up and took it. There is also the plot point in Thor: Love and Thunder that Valkyrie [Tessa Thompson] is going to need a queen. In a deleted tweet back in July 2019, Alexander volunteered for the role of queen. Is she getting the chance? We'll have to see.

Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, and Christian Bale. It will be released on May 6, 2022.