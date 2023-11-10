Posted in: Clip, Movies, Netflix | Tagged: geeked week, leave the world behind, netflix

Leave The World Behind: Deer Are Somehow Foreboding In A New Clip

Netflix has released a new clip for the upcoming film Leave The World Behind, which features some foreboding wildlife as technology begins to fail.

Article Summary Netflix unveils an eerie clip from 'Leave The World Behind', teasing a tech apocalypse.

The cast features Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke amidst a mysterious cyberattack.

Based on Rumaan Alam's novel, the film presents a unique end-of-world scenario.

In select theaters November 22, the movie streams on Netflix from December 8.

We have a new End of the World movie coming next month from Netflix, and Leave The World Behind features an impressive cast with an interesting premise. Instead of aliens or environmental disasters or even our own technology turning against us, this is someone else turning technology against their fellow man, which is about as close to a real-life world-ending scenario as you can get. What exactly is going on in the film is still a little unclear as they are playing things pretty close to the chest, but nothing is geekier than the world ending, so today, for Geeked Week, a new clip was shown. The television doesn't work, and now, the wildlife and specifically the deer are acting a bit weird.

Leave The World Behind: Cast List, Summary, Release Date

In this apocalyptic thriller from award-winning writer and director Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot), Amanda (Academy Award winner Julia Roberts) and her husband Clay (Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke) rent a luxurious home for the weekend with their kids, Archie (Charlie Evans) and Rose (Farrah Mackenzie). Their vacation is soon upended when two strangers — G.H. (Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha'la) — arrive in the night, bearing news of a mysterious cyberattack and seeking refuge in the house they claim is theirs. The two families reckon with a looming disaster that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world. Based on the National Book Award-nominated novel by Rumaan Alam, Leave The World Behind is produced by Esmail Corp, Red Om Films, and executive produced by Higher Ground Productions. It will be released in select theaters on November 22nd and stream to Netflix on December 8th.

