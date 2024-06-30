Posted in: MGM, Movies | Tagged: Alanna Ubach, film, legally blonde, legally blonde 3

Legally Blonde Star Says She's Had Conversations About the Next Film

Legally Blonde star Alanna Ubach says that she's had conversations about the third film, but isn't sure of its actual status.

Since 2018, there have been talks about another entry of the Legally Blonde franchise starring Reese Witherspoon, which has been retooled and postponed several times now. And within the past few years specifically, there have been a few comments from Witherspoon herself suggesting that we're finally getting closer to the film's eventual production.

More recently, it was confirmed that an Elle-centric series was being developed for Amazon. The series would serve as a prequel to the film and focus on Elle's time at USC. But does that potentially hinder the status of a third Legally Blonde film? Not necessarily.

Legally Blonde Actor Alanna Ubach Says That a Third Film is Still in Limbo

Legally Blonde star Alanna Ubach recently discussed the news about the upcoming prequel series while suggesting that it hasn't derailed the conversations about another cinematic entry. Uback tells Screen Rant, "Yes, a prequel. I can't wait to watch that. Elle, the prequel, this is her as a little chicken right before she becomes a USC student; think well, right before she goes to college, and I'm really looking forward to seeing that." She then goes on to add, [There's] sort of [been talks for me to return]. I don't know if I can really say anything about it, really. I don't know. I mean, honestly, your guess is as good as mine. The funny thing about being a character actor is you're usually called a week before they start production. 'Hey, you're playing Serena.' 'I am?' 'Yeah, you start Monday, you're going to Wardrobe tomorrow, blah, blah, blah. And there you go. All right, let's go.' You have to be game for anything."

With Legally Blonde still awaiting any real confirmation about the status of the third film, the confirmation of a prequel series for Amazon shows that there's still interest in continuing with the story of Elle Woods. So don't give up hope just yet, Legally Blonde fans!

