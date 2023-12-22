Posted in: Movie Poster, Movies | Tagged: chris pratt, garfield, Odie, The Garfield Movie

Garfield Wishes You A Merry Christmas In New Poster

The Garfield Movie has a new poster for the holidays, reminding you that he and Odie will be back in theaters on May 24th.

Article Summary New holiday poster released for the upcoming Garfield Movie, in theaters May 24th.

Chris Pratt voices Garfield, leading a star-studded cast including Samuel L. Jackson.

The film features Garfield in a wild outdoor adventure with a surprising family reunion.

Chris Pratt's box office success sets high expectations for this lasagna-loving cat's film.

Garfield and Odie are returning to the big screen next summer, and to help you remember, they are here to wish you a Meowy Christmas in a new poster for the film. Starring a voice cast that includes Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang, the film is directed by Mark Dindal. Pratt has been updating us on recording his lines as the famous feline, and there will be big expectations for this when it opens on May 24th. Below, you can see the festive new poster.

The Garfield Movie Synopsis

Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

Is the world ready for a Garfield heist movie? I would have to say yes. This is also not the first time the character has been brought to life in theaters. Two movies were released in the mid-2000s and combined to gross over $350 million at the box office. So, the interest is there. Those films featured Bill Murray as the star, so YMMV over if you think Pratt is an upgrade there. It certainly won't hurt, as he has now starred in some of the biggest blockbusters of the past decade, from Jurassic World to the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. Earlier this year, he helped propel The Super Mario Bros. Movie to over $1 billion worldwide, if not for Barbie, the highest gross of the year. People come to see him, and that can only help here.

The Garfield Movie will be released in theaters on May 24th.

