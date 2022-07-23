Let's Learn More About Phase Four: Marvel Studios Panel Liveblog

Thor: Love and Thunder might have done extremely well at the box office, but in terms of the direction of phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, everyone is still a little confused. That isn't that surprising since we are only a few movies into the phase and we didn't have any idea what the larger story behind the MCU was a few movies into phase one was either. However, now people are expecting that the story should be making itself known considering the sheer amount of content we have been getting from Marvel in phase four. We know that the mutants are on the way from the end of Ms. Marvel , and we have Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the end of the year. Marvel only has an hour at this Hall H panel and D23 Expo in six weeks, but this studio could cram a lot of information into an hour. There have been a ton of rumors about what is going to happen in this panel and right now we don't have anything concrete. We'll see some She-Hulk and Black Panther for sure, but besides that, who knows what Marvel is going to show us. They could announce a ton of stuff or they could announce almost nothing. We'll have to see. The last time we were here the Disney+ shows were just a thing being announced and now we are a full year into them for all the good and bad. So we have spent the last several hours in Hall H waiting for this panel to start so join me for another Hall H liveblog.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole, stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Dominique Thorne. It will be released on November 11, 2022.

