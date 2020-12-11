Let's Meet the Supporting Cast of Raya and the Last Dragon

When it comes to Disney Investor Day announcements, one of the first was the decision that Raya and the Last Dragon would have a hybrid release. It would come out on March 25th in theaters and as a PVOD offering on Disney+ as well. At the time, many thought that this was going to be the decision for a bunch of movies, but that ended up not being the case. We didn't get any more information on the release, such as the price point, but we did get some new images and some new information on the supporting cast, including the first official look at the dragon of the title, Sisu. As a dragon enthusiast, I am fully prepared to give Disney all of my money for Sisu merch. Just take it all now; it's fine.

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than a dragon to save the world—it's going to take trust and teamwork as well. From directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa, producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho, and featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as the last dragon Sisu, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Raya and the Last Dragon" opens in U.S. theaters on March 2021.