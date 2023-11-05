Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: F. Gary Gray, kevin hart, lift, netflix

Lift: First Trailer & Poster Released For The Mid-Flight Heist Film

Netflix has released the first trailer and poster for the new mid-flight heist film from director F. Gary Gray called Lift.

Article Summary "Lift," a new heist film directed by F. Gary Gray, drops its first trailer and poster on Netflix.

The film was first discussed in Netflix's digital event, TUDUM, back in June.

Predicting the success of "Lift," considering Netflix's history with high profile films, is akin to weather forecasting.

The film, boasting a stellar cast including Kevin Hart, is set for Netflix release on January 12.

This week, Netflix is hosting another one of its digital events with Geeked Week, and they are promising all sorts of special and first looks at television shows and movies coming out in the next year or so. You would think that would mean we wouldn't hear much from the streamer in terms of new content until the event actually kicks off, but it turns out that isn't the case. Back in June, during the TUDUM event, we got a first look, and the first information about the new film from F. Gary Gray called Lift. The cast is nice and impressive looking, but that is usually the case with Netflix films these days. It's a heist film, and today, Netflix dropped the first trailer and poster for the movie to get a better idea of what we're in for come January.

Trying to predict whether or not a Netflix movie will end up good or not is like trying to predict the weather. You can see all of the elements that are coming together, and maybe you can get a general idea of what this might be, but until it all actually happens, who knows whether that downpour will come or not. Lift has all of the elements of a movie that should work, and heist films are usually a lot of fun, not to mention Gray has directed some kick-ass movies before; your guess is as good as mine.

Lift: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

An international heist crew, led by Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart) race to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet. Directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Kevin Hart as 'Cyrus' — the Mastermind, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as 'Abby' — the Agent, Vincent D'Onofrio as 'Denton' — Master of Disguise, Úrsula Corberó as 'Camila' — the Pilot, Billy Magnussen as 'Magnus' — the Safe Cracker, Viveik Kalra as 'Luc' — the Extraction Expert, Yun Jee Kim as 'Mi-Sun' — the Tech Wizard, Sam Worthington, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, Burn Gorman, and Paul Anderson. Lift lands on Netflix on January 12.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!