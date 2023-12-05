Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: film, godzilla, Godzilla Minus One, Toho

Godzilla Minus One Director on the Film's Hardest Technical Component

The director behind the astonishing film Godzilla Minus One is revealing the most complicated aspect of the effects-heavy entry.

Article Summary 'Godzilla Minus One' hailed as potential best Godzilla film ever.

Director Takashi Yamazaki highlights water scenes as biggest VFX challenge.

Film praised for its emotional depth and stunning non-blockbuster budget VFX.

Gareth Edwards, director of 2014's 'Godzilla', expresses envy and admiration.

Godzilla Minus One is honestly one of the best films of the year (if not the very best), which has critics and audiences in agreement due to the film's heavy lifting. There's emotional depth, kaiju mayhem, immaculate VFX on a non-blockbuster budget, and so much heart, which is exactly the type of Godzilla story that audiences have unknowingly searched for. Now, the filmmaker and special effects lead behind the film share what he considered the most daunting component of the buzz-worthy release.

Godzilla Minus One's Water Scenes Required More Effort Than You Imagined

During a recent conversation with the YouTube channel Corridor Crew to celebrate the theatrical release of the new TOHO kaiju entry, the film's overarching mastermind, Takashi Yamazaki, revealed the biggest technical challenge associated with Godzilla Minus One by sharing, "The biggest challenge was tackling, you know, those massive bodies of water. Just the water on its own was 500 terabytes." He then went on to add, "We're trying to set up all the computing power that's possible, but we're running them down, so we actually had to just… it was this cat and mouse chase of, you know, locking down VFX, but we needed more machines, more power, more everything."

When previously interviewed by Cinema Today, Gareth Edwards, director of the 2014 Godzilla film, opened up about his admiration for the final product, with Edwards gushing, "There were a lot of things that I felt were very new for Godzilla, and I felt jealous the whole time I was watching the movie. This is what a Godzilla movie should be. [Godzilla Minus One] must be mentioned as a candidate for the best Godzilla movie of all time." And after witnessing the film firsthand, it's extremely easy to understand that exact sentiment.

The groundbreaking TOHO film Godzilla Minus One is in theaters now.

