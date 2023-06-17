Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: F. Gary Gray, kevin hart, lift, netflix

Netflix Releases The First Details Of The New Heist Film Lift

The full cast and an image has been announced for the upcoming Netflix heist film, Lift. It will stream to the sevice in January 2024.

Netflix is currently hosting its TUDUM event, which remains the dumbest thing to call an event ever, but it is what it is. We are getting a ton of new announcements for movies and television, including some looks at projects you might not have heard of. One of those projects that is new is Lift. This is a heist movie from director F. Gary Gray who made Straight Outta Compton, The Fate of the Furious, and the 2003 remake of The Italian Job. Star Kevin Hart released a video that teased some footage from the movie and showed off the impressive cast. We also have an image featuring that very impressive cast and some information from the press release.

"In the new film from Set It Off director F. Gary Gray, a band of expert criminals is recruited to prevent a terrorist attack by doing what they do best — robbing the rich. It's a simple Lift, nothing complicated. Other than the fact that the heist will take place on a plane in mid-flight. Just call it some unexpected turbulence."

Kevin Hart is 'Cyrus' — the Mastermind

is 'Cyrus' — the Mastermind Gugu Mbatha-Raw is 'Abby' — the Agent

is 'Abby' — the Agent Vincent D'Onofrio is 'Denton' — Master of Disguise

is 'Denton' — Master of Disguise Úrsula Corberó is 'Camila' — the Pilot

is 'Camila' — the Pilot Billy Magnussen is 'Magnus' — the Safe Cracker

is 'Magnus' — the Safe Cracker Viveik Kalra is 'Luc' — the Extraction Expert

is 'Luc' — the Extraction Expert Yun Jee Kim is 'Mi-Sun' — the Tech Wizard

The cast also features Sam Worthington, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, Burn Gorman, and Paul Anderson. It's hard to tell if streaming movies will be any good, but Gray has made some really badass movies in the past, so if anyone can pull it off, it's him. We'll have to see if this one hits or if it's another Netflix film that fades into the abyss when it's released. Lift will stream to Netflix on January 12, 2024.

