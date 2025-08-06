Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch Sets A September Streaming Date On Disney+

The live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch will be officially available to stream on Disney+ starting on September 3rd, along with a new TV spot and poster.

The film surpassed $1 billion at the worldwide box office and remains in the top 10 months after release.

Audience anticipation was high, with buzz and box office outperforming other recent Disney live-action remakes.

A new TV spot and poster have been unveiled alongside confirmation of the Disney+ streaming debut date.

Heading into the opening weekend of the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, it was fairly apparent that this film could be the deciding factor when it comes to Disney live-action remakes. Ever since the pandemic, the remakes have had a hard time connecting with audiences and have varied wildly in quality, with none rising above a "pretty good." The buzz for this one was stronger than the last couple of Disney films, and someone must have said their box office prayers because Lilo & Stitch was a box office success from the moment it was released.

It's over two months later, the worldwide box office is over a billion, it's still in theaters, and it's hanging out right at the bottom of the top 10 in terms of box office numbers. The film has been out on digital for a hot minute now, July 22nd to be exact, but Disney has officially set a streaming date for the film. On September 3rd, people who decided to skip seeing the movie in theaters or those who just want to watch it again will get the opportunity to do so on Disney+. We got a new TV spot and a poster, along with the date confirmation.

Lilo & Stitch: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha. Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, and Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers, and was released in theaters on May 23, 2025.

