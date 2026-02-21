Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, predator, Predator: Badlands

Predator: Badlands Filmmaker Discusses His Hopes for Dek's Mother

The director of Predator: Badlands discusses how Dek's mother could be revealed in the next film and what that could possibly entail.

Article Summary Predator: Badlands reimagines the franchise with Dek, a Yautja protagonist, and strong ties to the Alien universe.

The film's impressive box office success sparks major interest in the development of a possible sequel.

Director Dan Trachtenberg teases introducing Dek's mother, a female Predator never before seen in live-action.

The creative team aims to avoid tropes, promising a unique and intentional exploration of Yautja culture.

Dan Trachtenberg's instantly iconic film Predator: Badlands takes the franchise somewhere it has rarely gone before, with a story built around a Yautja you are actually meant to root for. Set in the future on a remote planet, the film tracks Dek, a young Predator cast out by his clan, who teams up with Thia, a synthetic from Weyland Yutani (direct ties to the Alien franchise), as they push deeper into hostile terrain in search of the ultimate adversary. And that shift in perspective definitely helped the movie land as more than another mediocre entry in a long-running series.

In theaters, Predator: Badlands came out swinging with a franchise-best opening, pulling in about $40 million domestically and roughly $80 million globally in its debut frame. The run has held up well since then, with a current box office worldwide total of around $184.6 million. So, needless to say, the response has been strong with everyone from critics to audiences (including newcomers and established Predator fans) keeping the door open for a sequel story. Now the conversation is officially turning to what comes next (even though a sequel hasn't been officially greenlit), because the ending tees up a bigger threat just as Dek finally earns his footing.

Predator: Badlands Director on What Comes Next

In an interview tied to the film's home media release, Trachtenberg offered a few careful hints to Screen Rant about the figure waiting beyond the horizon, Dek's mother. He noted that a female Yautja has never been on screen before and has only "been portrayed in comics," and he also said the team "haven't quite gotten into design [planning] yet," because he is focusing on how to introduce her "character-wise." Trachtenberg also added that he wants the entrance "to be a little unexpected" and that he is aiming to "avoid the tropes as much as possible," with an approach that feels "more intentional and focused on the cool of what the Yautja culture" brings to the table.

If you happened to miss it in theaters, Predator: Badlands is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+ in many regions, with VOD rental and purchase options across various digital platforms. All things considered, are you excited about the prospect of getting to delve into Dek's mother in a potential Predator: Badlands sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!