The Batman Dolby Cinema Poster Has Been Unleashed, Are You Ready?

The Batman is coming in like two weeks, if you can believe it, and into the fever pitch of excitement that we are all coping with on a day to day basis, Dolby Cinema has revealed their exclusive poster for the film, which like all of their posters is the main character surrounded by the Dolby Cinema logo. The power, the majesty, the lens flares. Bask in the glory of the poster below. Tickets for these epic screenings are also now on sale by going here.

The Batman Is Almost Here, Can You Contain Yourself???

"From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves' "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Starring alongside Pattinson ("Tenet," "The Lighthouse") as Gotham's famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz ("Big Little Lies," "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald") as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano ("Love & Mercy," "12 Years a Slave") as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright ("No Time to Die," "Westworld") as the GCPD's James Gordon; John Turturro (the "Transformers" films, "The Plot Against America") as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard ("The Magnificent Seven," "Interrogation") as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson ("Farewell Amor") as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the "Planet of the Apes" films, "Black Panther") as Alfred; and Colin Farrell ("The Gentlemen," "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them") as Oswald Cobblepot."

The closer this one gets, the more I get excited. Maybe, I don't know. Weirdly, the runtime is what is getting to me. Two hours and fifty-five minutes seems like a bit much, but what do I know. We will all find out together when The Batman opens in theaters on March 4th. Try and stay calm in the streets out there, people.