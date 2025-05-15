Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged:

Lilo & Stitch: Stitch Is Back In A New TV Spot

Stitch is back in the first TV spot released for the live-action remake of Disney's Lilo & Stitch, which will be released on May 23rd.

Early ticket sales for Lilo & Stitch are strong, hinting at a possible summer box office breakthrough.

Disney ramps up promotion with new images and the debut TV spot featuring The Backstreet Boys.

Fans are eager to see how critics and audiences respond to this summer's highly anticipated remake.

The early ticket sales for Lilo & Stitch continue to trend very high, and how well the movie is received by critics and fans could be the thing that solidifies it as one of the biggest movies of the summer. We still have a couple of weeks before that happens. For now, the marketing is really starting to kick into high gear. They released some images the other day, which revealed some looks at characters like Jumba and Pleakley, which were hidden until now, and the release of the TV spots has begun. We got our first one today, and while Deadpool & Wolverine had NSYNC, Lilo & Stitch is getting The Backstreet Boys.

Lilo & Stitch: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha. Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, and Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers, and will be released in theaters on May 23, 2025.

