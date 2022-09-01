Lindsay Lohan Signs On For Netflix Film Irish Wish

Lindsay Lohan has signed on to star in a new romantic comedy on Netflix, Irish Wish. She will be teaming up with filmmaker Janeen Damian, who she has already worked with in the past. The two have Netflix film Falling For Christmas hitting the streamer on November 10th. This is part of a two-picture deal Lohan has with Netflix. Kirsten Hansen, Ron Oliver, Janeen Damian, and Michael Damian wrote the script for the film. MPCA's Brad Krevoy; Riviera Films' Michael Damian are producing. Executive Producers are Amanda Phillips, Kirsten Hansen, Jimmy Townsend, and Vince Balzano. Deadline had the news.

Lindsay Lohan Still Draws A Big Crowd

"Irish Wish follows Maddie. When the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, she puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely." Say what you will about Lindsay Lohan, and many have and will continue to do so, but this feels like the kind of project that can really bring her back. Doing a holiday film is one thing, but a rom-com just feels right up her alley.

Her finding it again would be on the level of the Britney Spears comeback if she can make it happen. She was such a massive star with so much natural talent; watching her life spiral on her was a shame. Hopefully, she really is past all of that, and her second act can bring her all the way back. No other casting details or production start date is known at this time. More as we learn it.