Lionsgate Has Dated Now You See Me 3 For Fall 2025

Lionsgate has officially dated Now You See Me 3 for fall 2025. The second and third films will be released nine and a half years apart.

Article Summary Lionsgate sets Now You See Me 3 release for November 14, 2025.

The film faces stiff competition with Wicked Part Two and Zootopia 2 in November.

Casting updates include Eisenberg, Harrelson returning and new stars added.

A decade gap since Now You See Me 2 with director Fleischer at the helm.

The Now You See Me franchise might be one of the weirder ones to come out in the last decade or so. While neither of the two films that have been released have been critical hits, they did well at the box office, and there have been rumors of a third film for years. So when Lionsgate confirmed that the film was happening at CinemaCon, no one was really that surprised, and not long after, we got some casting announcements and confirmations. We knew they were in pre-production, but Lionsgate just dated the film. According to Deadline, Now You See Me 3 will be released on November 14, 2025.

That tracks considering what we knew about the state of the production and the casting announcements, and while nothing else is scheduled for that date, some big releases are coming out in November that the film will have to contend with. Blade is still on the schedule, but we all know that is probably not happening. Zootopia 2 will be major competition on November 26, 2025, since the first film is a member of the Billion Dollars Box Office Club. It's unclear whether or not Wicked Part Two will be serious competition since we have no idea if the first film is any good. The November release date worked out really well for Lionsgate and the returning franchise last year with The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, so why not go for a round two with Now You See Me 3?

Now You See Me…Hanging Out In Development Hell

Now You See Me was released in 2013 and followed a group of magicians pulling off tricks that had real-world consequences and the police officers who were trying to track them down. While the first film wasn't exactly a critical smash, it did well enough, and audiences seemed to connect with the film. It had a modest budget of $75 million and made over $350 million at the worldwide box office, along with a cast of likable stars with a chemistry that was fun enough to watch. So it wasn't surprising when a sequel rolled into theaters in 2016 with a few cast changes. The budget was as high as $120 million, and the movie made $334 million at the worldwide box office. While that isn't anything to sneeze at, it's not great either, and the reviews on this one were much harsher. Still, they powered on, and before the second film was in theaters, there were talks of a third film.

However, things very much stalled from there. It seemed like things were moving at a decent pace, with Caplan saying she would be returning along with John M. Chu, who directed Now You See Me 2, who was also set to return. In December 2016, there were reports that Benedict Cumberbatch would join the cast. However, we heard nothing about the film until 2020, when some movement finally occurred.

Fleischer was brought on to direct in September 2022, and at CinemaCon in April 2024, Lionsgate confirmed that pre-production is underway. Now You See Me 3 is set to be released on November 14, 2025, nine and a half years after the release of the second film. Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman are all reportedly set to return, and Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, Rosamund Pike, and Dominic Sessa have also joined the cast.

