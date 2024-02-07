Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: kathryn newton, Lisa Frankenstein

Lisa Frankenstein: Kathryn Newton On Finding Lisa's Voice

Lisa Frankenstein star Kathryn Newton had to find Lisa's voice even when, between Lisa and the Creature, Lisa was the one who could speak.

Article Summary Kathryn Newton reveals her process of finding Lisa's voice in 'Lisa Frankenstein'.

Despite his silence in the film, Cole Sprouse's expressions speak volumes.

'Lisa Frankenstein' explores a unique Monster-Creator dynamic with a twist.

Newton and Sprouse share playful banter about their on-set communication.

Lisa Frankenstein is looking to take the tale that most of us had as required reading and twist it into something completely new. The themes of Frankenstein have been all over the media landscape in the last couple of years or so, so it's always interesting to see how each new iteration plays out the dynamic between the Monster and the Creator. In this case, it's how the relationship between Lisa (Kathryn Newton) and the Creature (Cole Sprouse) play off of each other, and you find, very early on, that the Creature is almost entirely non-verbal throughout the film. We got the chance to speak to the two stars of the movie, and we asked Newton what it was like to act against someone who couldn't speak, but it turns out Lisa was the one whose voice Newton had to find.

"Well, when you read a script, you learn all the sides of a scene," Newton explained. "And when I read Diablo [Cody]'s script the first time I read Creature's character, I felt like he was louder than mine. Which is so silly because I didn't think about the fact he genuinely doesn't speak, but he was communicating so much. So I got on set, and I really had to find Lisa. I thought that she was this quiet thing that was reacting to Creature. Little did I know, she really was the problem person and the instigator — let's call her. She's the instigator, but really she's not. So it was all about discovering things on the day. I had a lot of thoughts, but I had no idea it was going to be this crazy of a film when I signed on. I really didn't, but that's my naivete. Here we are."

As for Sprouse and being mute throughout the filming process of Lisa Frankenstein, he was a bit more blase about the entire thing, which led to the back and forth between the two costars:

Sprouse: "I mean, I'm quite used to Kathryn just talking at me for hours and hours. So…"

Newton: "And I'm used to feeling like he's listening."

Sprouse: "She's used to me giving nothing."

Newton: "Yeah!

Sprouse: "So at this point, it was–

Newton: "–weird that he was giving so much in this movie. Very grateful you decided to show up."

Lisa Frankenstein might not be a perfect movie, but the chemistry between the two leads is absolutely not one of those aspects. You can watch the rest of our interview with Sprouse and Newton above.

Lisa Frankenstein: Summary, Release Date, Cast List

A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (Jennifer's Body) about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Focus Features' upcoming horror-comedy Lisa Frankenstein, written by Academy Award® winning scribe Diablo Cody (Jennifer's Body), will be released in theaters on February 9, 2024. Lisa Frankenstein was directed by Zelda Williams in her feature directorial debut.

The film was produced by Mason Novick and Diablo Cody, who have previously collaborated on films including Tully, Young Adult, Jennifer's Body, and Juno, which Cody earned an Oscar® for Best Original Screenplay. Jeffrey Lampert served as executive producer. Lisa Frankenstein stars Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest, and Carla Gugino. Focus is distributing Lisa Frankenstein in the U.S., with Universal Pictures International handling international distribution.

