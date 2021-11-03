Luca Short Ciao Alberto Coming On Disney+ Day November 12th

Luca was released over the summer and is one of the best films of the year. The one-two punch of Luca and Soul may be one of the best two releases in the history of Pixar, and today we found out we will be returning to the world of the former. Ciao Alberto will come to Disney+ next Friday, Nov. 12, as part of a huge offering of new titles being added on Disney+ Day. A trailer for the new short, along with a poster, was released this afternoon, and you can find them both below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ciao Alberto | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJZS7oXX5SE)

More Luca, Please. More, More, More

"With his best friend Luca away at school, Alberto is enjoying his new life in Portorosso working alongside Massimo—the imposing, tattooed, one-armed fisherman of few words—who's quite possibly the coolest human in the entire world as far as Alberto is concerned. He wants more than anything to impress his mentor, but it's easier said than done. Directed by McKenna Harris and produced by Matt DeMartini, Pixar Animation Studios' "Ciao Alberto" launches exclusively on Disney+ on Nov. 12, 2021."

Please and thank you. This looks super charming, and I am excited that it takes place after the end of the film. I feel like Disney gave Luca the shaft a bit when it came to really getting it out there, even with a big push about the debut on Disney+. Hopefully, they now realize that many of us really fell for these characters and this story, and more Luca is on the horizon. You can watch Ciao Alberto on Disney+ on Friday, Nov. 12. It will release as part of Disney+ Day, and you can bet we will be here covering all the goings-on that day.