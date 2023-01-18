M3GAN Sequel Finally Official, Set For January 2025 M3GAN is getting an upgrade. M3GAN 2.0 is set for January 17th, 2025, and will bring back Allison Williams and Violet McGraw.

M3GAN is getting an upgrade. A sequel to the smash hit has finally been confirmed for January 17th, 2025. The film will be called M3GAN 2.0, a perfect title, and you can read into that all you want to. Allison Williams and Violet McGraw are set to return, as is screenwriter Akela Cooper. Jason Blum, James Wan, and Allison Williams will produce 2.0. Michael Clear and Judson Scott from Atomic Monster will executive produce. Blumhouse's Ryan Turek is an executive producer. Mark Katchur is an executive producer. Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath from Divide/Conquer are also on board to executive produce. Deadline had the news. To date, the film has made $92 million worldwide off a $12 million budget.

M3GAN 2.0 Is a Brilliant Title

"She's more than just a toy. She's part of the family. From the most prolific minds in horror—James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring franchises, and Blumhouse, the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man—comes a fresh new face in terror. M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out's Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate, and protector, for the child she is bonded to. When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences."

M3GAN is currently in theaters.