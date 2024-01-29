Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: Madame Web

Madame Web: 3 New Posters As Tickets Go On Sale

Tickets for Madame Web are officially on sale and, with that, we have three new posters as well. It will be released on February 14th.

The future for Madame Web remains unclear, which is funny considering the powerset of the main character. This might be one of the weirdest marketing we've seen in a long time. Studios will hide suit reveals from audiences, but hiding something after it has already leaked more than once now just seems silly. They are continuing to not show decent images of these characters despite bad ones being out there and thus letting those images drive the narrative behind this already bizarre film. We're just under two weeks away from this movie getting released in theaters and, as usual, as tickets went on sale today, that meant a nice little pile of posters dropped as well from 4DX, ScreenX, and IMAX. The ScreenX one might be the best one we've seen for this film so far, but that bar is also so low you could stub your toe on it. The box office is a wasteland right now, but movies are starting to come out beginning this weekend. However, just because it's a wasteland doesn't mean this film will find an audience.

Madame Web: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

"Meanwhile, in another universe…" In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.

Madame Web, directed by SJ Clarkson, stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott. It will be released on February 14, 2024.

