Madame Web Film Going Forward, Dakota Johnson In Talks To Star

Madame Web is moving forward at Sony, and they are talking to Dakota Johnson to star in the film as the titular character. S.J. Clarkson is directing the film from a screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. This will be set in the Sony Spider-Man Universe, which I don't think has a fancier name yet, and if it does, I do not know it. I am sure one of you will correct me in the comments somewhere. This will be the first female-led superhero film set in said universe as well. Deadline had the news.

Madame Web Will Probably Be An Ensemble Film

"In the comics, Madame Web is depicted as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis and thus was connected to a life support system that looked like a spider web. Due to her age and medical condition, Madame Web never actively fought any villains." She was also a clairvoyant, who died and passed on her powers to Julia Carpenter, and was also a mutant. Because of all that, my money is on this becoming an ensemble film, and this may be where we see some other characters like Black Cat, Spider-Woman, and more make their film debuts.

It would only make sense to use a character like Madame Web that way. It never made sense to me that they thought the character could carry an entire film by herself, so adding in others that you could then spin-off into their own films makes the most sense. They have been trying to get Black Cat, Silver Sable, and more female Spidey-related characters off the ground for years, and this would be the way to do it. No word on when Madame Web would start production.