Welcome To The Blumhouse: Madres Trailer Debuts

Welcome To The Blumhouse will return to Amazon Prime Video this October with a new run of films, and the trailers for all four have been released. This film, Madres, will be one of the second set of entries and is directed by Ryan Zarazoga. This one is a period piece, set in 1970's California as a married Mexican-American couple expecting their first child move to a small town where some spooky things start to happen when they find a box of belongings from previous residents of their new home. Check out the trailer for the film below.

Madres Looks Pretty Creepy

"Beto (Tenoch Huerta) and Diana (Ariana Guerra), a young Mexican-American couple expecting their first child, move to a small town in 1970's California where Beto has been offered a job managing a farm. Isolated from the community and plagued by confusing nightmares, Diana explores the rundown company ranch where they reside, finding a grisly talisman and a box containing the belongings of the previous residents. Her discoveries will lead her to a truth much stranger and more terrifying than she could have possibly imagined."

Of all the four films, this one looks like it has a chance to be the creepiest. I love horror set inside a house; it is one of the cliche entries in horror that gets me every time. Something about evil striking where you should feel the safest really creeps me out. Madres is also directing the first episode of the Disney+ R.L. Stine series Just Beyond, so it will be cool to get a handle on his style before that series debuts, as I am also excited for that. Welcome To The Blumhouse: Madres debuts On Amazon Prime Video on October 8th.