Maisie Williams Tries to Rob the Wrong Doctor in The Owners

This episode, Jason chats with Julius Berg, co-writer and director of The Owners, a new home invasion thriller coming to theaters and on-demand Sep 4, 2020. The film stars Maisie Williams, Sylvester McCoy, Jake Curran, Ian Kenny, Andrew Ellis, Rita Tushingham. The director explains that the film is based on the Belgian graphic novel Une Nuit de pleine lune by Yves H.

As the producers describe it:

A group of friends think they found the perfect easy score – an empty house with a safe full of cash. But when the elderly couple that lives there comes home early the tables are suddenly turned. As a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues the would-be thieves are left to fight to save themselves from a nightmare they could never have imagined.

The director describes the process of adapting the graphic novel– he first wrote the script in French, while a British writer adapted the script for the English settings and actors. The result feels like a very English affair, first playing with class anxiety as Williams reluctantly joins her boyfriend's pals as they break into the home of a doctor and wife Sylvester McCoy and Rita Tushingham. But soon enough, the tables turn, and the tense thriller shot around one estate is getting its suspense from the question of who will make it out alive.

