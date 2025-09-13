Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, james gunn, man of tomorrow, superman

Man of Tomorrow: James Gunn Teases A Superman And Lex Team-Up

Writer and director James Gunn teased an unlikely team-up in Man of Tomorrow, and that production is reportedly set to start in April 2026.

Article Summary James Gunn confirms he will write and direct Man of Tomorrow, releasing July 9, 2027, with filming in April 2026.

The film will explore a surprising team-up between Superman and Lex Luthor facing a major new threat.

Nicholas Hoult returns as Lex Luthor, with Gunn teasing both characters will share the spotlight equally.

The classic Lex Luthor “power suit” appears, nodding to comic history and fans of DC’s iconic villain.

At the beginning of August, word officially came down that James Gunn was set to write and direct the next Super-Family film, and everyone was surprised that things seemed to be moving along so quickly. It appeared that things were even further along than we thought because a month later, the title, Man of Tomorrow, and the release date of July 9, 2027, were announced. The announcement came with three pieces of art by Jim Lee, Jorge Jimenez, and Mitch Gerads shared on Gunn, David Corenswet, and Nicolas Hoult's social media, respectively. Gunn is now teasing some plot details in a recent interview on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show (via Variety), where he confirmed that production is set to start in April 2026 and we're going to get an unlikely team-up.

"It's a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat," Gunn teased about his sequel for the first time. "It's more complicated than that, but that's a big part of it. It's as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie. I loved working with Nicholas Hoult. I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I just love the script so much."

Man of Tomorrow: The Power Suit And The Title

When the images first dropped, the first thing people noticed was Lex in the powersuit. The suit is something that has come and gone from the DC universe as the years go by. When Lex began to make the switch to the evil billionaire businessman trope and comics wanted to be taken seriously, it got used less. The suit first appeared in Action Comics #544 in June 1983, but when the character switch for Lex happened in 1989, heading into the infamous era of 90s comics, a green powersuit didn't fit into the aesthetic of the era or the version of Lex being written.

As for the title, Man of Tomorrow, it's usually a moniker used to describe Superman as a character, so that specific wording has been used many times. The most well known series of comics with that name ran from 1995-1999 so trying to link that title to a specific storyline is nearly impossible. A 2020 animated movie also had the "man of tomorrow" description as a subtle. Before they shortened the name, Supergirl was Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. That is the next movie in the Superman Saga and will be released in theaters on June 26, 2026

